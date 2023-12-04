85-Year-Old Wyoming Driver Killed in Rollover Crash near Casper

An 85-year-old Wyoming driver was killed in a rollover crash near Casper. According to a preliminary crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Dec. 2 at 7:25 a.m. at milepost 109 on ML21D.

James Sturm was driving a Chevrolet Silverado when he drove off the right side of the road striking a delineator post. He then overcorrected to the left, then to the right, running into the right-side ditch. Sturm overcorrected back to the left, going into a skid, where the vehicle tripped and rolled.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died from his injuries. The Wyoming Highway Patrol lists driver inattention, fatigue/sleep, or a possible medical condition as contributing factors.

Road conditions were dry and the weather was clear. There were no passengers. This is the 136th fatality on Wyoming's roadways this year compared to 125 at the same time last year.

