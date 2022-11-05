80 mph Winds Possible Today in SE Wyoming

The National Weather Service says winds of up to 80 miles per hour are possible through today in southeast Wyoming.

The agency issues a message this morning that included the following

Peak Wind gusts measured so far range from 65 to 78 mph across Wind Prone Areas of SE WY and for much of I-80 corridor between Laramie and Rawlins. These speeds will continue and also expand in area coverage this morning through mid-afternoon.



Blow-offs and blow overs of light weight and/or high profile vehicles will be likely in susceptible locations. Localized, patchy areas of blowing snow may also contribute to reduced visibility and low traction, per WYDOT.



Winds will gradually decrease through the evening to overnight hours.

The agency posted the following on Facebook:

Wind Gust Timeline

➔ Sustained Winds will range from

30 to 45 mph with gusts of 50 to

65 for the High Wind Warnings

areas.

➔ For I-80 (Arlington) and I-25

(Bordeaux) - sustained winds of

40-50 mph with gusts of 65 to 80

mph at times.

➔ Impacts: Blow offs &

blowovers of light

weight/high-profile

vehicles could occur.

➔ Winds decrease after 6pm

this evening.