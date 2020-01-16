75 MPH Winds Expected In SE Wyoming Friday/Saturday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says much of southeast Wyoming is under a high wind watch for Friday.

The watch area includes Cheyenne and Laramie. Wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour are expected. The agency posted this statement on its website:

High Wind Watches are in effect for Friday and Friday Night for portions of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle. Winds will initially increase over the usual wind prone areas of Arlington, Bordeaux and the I-80 Summit early on Friday morning, and then become more widespread during the afternoon and evening. The strongest winds are expected to occur between 2 PM and 8 PM MST Friday, when wind gusts between 65-75 MPH will be possible. Wind gusts up to 55 MPH are also expected in areas not currently under a High Wind Watch. In western areas, snow showers coming off the mountains could result in brief but significant reductions in visibility, but accumulations are not likely for lower elevations. Those with travel plans, especially if driving light/high profile vehicles or towing trailers, should be prepared for dangerous crosswinds across Wyoming and western Nebraska.