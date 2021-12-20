75 MPH Wind Gusts Possible Throughout Wyoming

The National Weather Service has issued high wind warnings throughout Wyoming. Additionally, forecasters say winds could gust up to 75 mph.

Impacted areas include Park, Converse, Platte, Carbon, Albany and Laramie counties.

The strongest winds are expected 4 p.m. Monday through 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The weather service says damaging winds could blown down power lines and start fires. Additionally, there is an extreme blow-over risk, particularly for high-profile vehicles.

Drivers are advised to keep both hands on their steering wheel in case of a sudden wind gust. Additionally, residents are advised to keep Christmas decorations secure.