70-Year-Old Wyoming Resident Killed in T-Bone Crash

A 70-year-old man from Wyoming was killed on March 5 at about 4:52 p.m. near Gillette.

Gary Sharkey was driving a Kenworth water truck west on Echeta Road when a Chevy heading south on Foothills Boulevard crashed into the driver's side of his truck.

Speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. Road conditions were dry and weather conditions clear, this per a Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary crash summary.

The report says the driver of the Chevy was injured, but did not say to what extent.

Sharkey is the 12th person to die on Wyoming's roadways so far this year, compared to 30 at the same time last year.

Casper Fire-EMS Throwback Thursday Pictures Gallery Credit: Dane Andersen