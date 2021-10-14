70 MPH Winds Possible On Parts Of I-80 Tonight, Friday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a High Wind Watch for parts of Interstate 80 in Wyoming this evening.

The agency says wind gusts of 65-70 miles per hour are possible on the interstate around Elk Mountain and Arlington between Rawlins and Laramie.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

High Wind Watch has been issued for late Thursday night through late Friday night along the Arlington and Elk Mountain areas on I-80 between Laramie and Rawlins. Use caution if traveling, especially if driving light/high profile vehicles or towing a trailer.

