$6K in Motorcycles, Gear Stolen From Garage in Northeast Cheyenne

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help after two new motorcycles were stolen from a garage in northeast Cheyenne.

Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the incident occurred in the 3800 block of N. College Drive sometime between May 31 and June 2.

"Two new Honda CFR110 motorcycles and riding gear were taken," said Warner.

Warner says the bikes and gear haven't been recovered and are worth approximately $6,000.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.