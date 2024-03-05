Wyoming Sen. Barrasso will run for No. 2 spot in GOP leadership, narrowing race to replace McConnell

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso says he'll run for the No. 2 spot in the Senate Republican conference after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell leaves at the end of the year. Barrasso bows out of the race for leader after two of his colleagues announced they'd run.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn and South Dakota Sen. John Thune have announced they'll campaign to replace McConnell, who said last week he'll step down from his leadership post but remain in the Senate after the November elections.

Barrasso is No. 3 in leadership as chairman of the Senate Republican conference.

Barrasso said Tuesday he'll ask his colleagues for their support "to work for them as the Assistant Republican Leader.”

Read more here.

Wyoming National Guard Fights Fire in Laramie County Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore