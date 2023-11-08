Casper Roughnecks to Battle Bellingham Blazers at the Casper Ice Arena on Friday

The Casper Roughnecks will battle the Bellingham Blazers at the Casper Ice Arena Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. The Roughnecks are starting the season 7-7-1 and hope to dominate this weekend with electrifying play.

“The team has been practicing well all week. Everything has been tape-to-tape and our powerplay system is perfected,” Roughnecks head coach Danny Randall said. Randall has formally invited the Veterans of Foreign War to Friday’s game in recognition of Veteran’s Day. There will be a ceremonial color guard by young marines to salute fallen soldiers before the game as well as a live performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” “Having experience in the United States military gives me great pride in supporting our troops, and we’d love to see as many veterans as possible in the stands this weekend,” Randall said.

The Casper Ice Arena concession stand will be stocked with popcorn, entrée, and drinks for fans. The rink will have $2.50 Miller Lite, as well as an assortment of regularly priced beers including Voodoo Ranger IPA, Truly, Leinenkugel’s Red Lager, and Wyoming’s Bronc Buster for sale. Team merchandise, raffles, and chuck-a-puck will be available for purchase at the game. For more information about the Casper Roughneck’s season schedule, visit the Casper Ice Arena website.

The Casper Roughnecks will play all weekend including Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 12 at 11:15 a.m. Casper Roughnecks regular admission is $15 for adults, $10 for youth, and kids 5 years old and younger are free.

