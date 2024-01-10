61 Cows Rescued After Semi Overturned on Wyoming’s I-80 Near Pine Bluffs
Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to a distress call on I-80 near Pine Bluffs this morning involving a commercial cattle hauler crash.
Troopers arrived on scene to discover a fully loaded cattle truck had overturned and trapped the cattle it was carrying.
Local ranchers, Laramie County fire agencies, brand inspectors, towing, a vet, and additional Trooper helped assist.
61 cows were rescued from the wreck.
