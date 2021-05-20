60 MPH Winds, Ping-Pong Ball Size Hail Possible In SE Wyoming Thursday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe storms, possibly featuring ping-pong ball size hail and 60 mph winds are possible in southeast Wyoming this afternoon.
The agency released this weather statement on Thursday morning:
There is a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) and a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms across portions of far east Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle today. Please see attachments of these areas and more refined locations and timing that could be near the stronger storms through the day.
Here are the current weather event impact highlights:
- What: Scattered thunderstorms expected this afternoon to mid-evening with a few being strong to briefly severe.
- Timing: from 2pm through 11pm
- Main Hazards:
- 60mph winds
- Localized quarter to ping-pong size hail in the strongest storms
- A brief landspout tornado can't be fully ruled out
- Storms will decrease in coverage and intensity by 10pm to 11pm as they move northeast out of the area.
