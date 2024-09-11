5th Annual Ghosts & Goblins Coed Softball & Kickball Tournament

The City of Casper Recreation Department, in conjunction with the Casper Recreational Leagues Association, is offering a coed softball & kickball tournament on September 28th and 29th in Casper, Wyoming, at Crossroads Softball Complex. The Spook-tacular Ghosts and Goblins Tournament offers pool play games with a single elimination bracket for coed teams. The bewitching softball tournament takes place on Saturday, and the hair-raising kickball tournament on Sunday. Ghost & Goblins plaques will be given for 1st & 2nd place teams in each bracket. Other fang-tastic prizes will be given to the team with the best costumes at the end of each day. Costumes are highly encouraged!

The entry fee is $250 for softball teams and $125 for kickball teams. Registration fees are payable to the City of Casper at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street, Casper, WY 82601. The registration fees are due on September 15, 2024. Online registration is available at www.crlasports.com. Please call the City of Casper Recreation Division at (307) 235- 8383 for any inquiries.