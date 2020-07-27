LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Ed Seidel has begun as the University of Wyoming's new president and immediately faces the challenge of resuming classes during the coronavirus pandemic. Seidel tells the Laramie Boomerang he's excited to take on the return of thousands of students to Laramie as well as upcoming state budget cuts.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A federal review of existing data unveils an alarming trend for the western bumblebee population, which has seen its numbers dwindle by as much as 93% in the last two decades.