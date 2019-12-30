5 Stabbed at Hannukah Celebration in Latest Attack on Jews

The suspect in the Hanukkah stabbings north of New York City has been arraigned on charges he attacked five people.

He pleaded not guilty Sunday. Bail was set at $5 million. He is accused of stabbing and wounding five people as they gathered at a rabbi's home to celebrate Hanukkah on Saturday.

Police identified the suspect as Grafton E. Thomas, of Greenwood Lake, New York.

The governor said Sunday that the attack was fueled by intolerance and evidence of a “cancer” in American politics. The stabbings come on the heels of a string of attacks targeting Jews in the region.