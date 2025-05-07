47-Year-Old Florida Man Gored by Bison in Yellowstone National Park

On May 4, a 47-year-old man from Cape Coral, Florida, was injured by a bison in Yellowstone National Park.

Around 3:15 p.m. in the Lake Village area of the park, a man was gored by a bison after he approached it too closely.

The individual sustained minor injuries and was treated by emergency medical personnel.

The incident is currently under investigation, and no further details are available at this time.

This is the first reported incident of a person injured by a bison in 2025. There were two reported incidents in 2024 and one in 2023.

Yellowstone National Park is warning people, wild animals are dangerous!

Wild animals can be aggressive if people don’t respect their space. It is your responsibility to stay more than 25 yards (23 meters) away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes – and at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from bears and wolves. If wildlife approach you, move away to always maintain these safe viewing distances.

Bison will defend their space when threatened and have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal.

They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.

