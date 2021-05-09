4-8 Inches Of Snow Possible In Parts Of SE Wyoming

Winter weather which could bring up to 8 inches of snow in some parts of southeast Wyoming is in the forecast for the period between Sunday night and Tuesday, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
As of Sunday morning, a Winter Storm Watch which had already been posted for the I-80 Summit for that time frame was extended to include Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland.
The agency posted this statement on Sunday morning:
''6:30 AM May 9th – Winter Storm Watch remains in effect from Sunday night through Tuesday morning for the South Laramie Range and Foothills including the I-80 Summit and Vedauwoo. Low visibility and slick roadways are expected to make travel difficult at times, especially along Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie. Expecting a sharp cutoff in snowfall totals across Laramie County with western portions of the county received up to 8 inches while farther east towards Pine Bluffs mostly rain is likely."
CLASSIC CHEYENNE: The Cole Shopping Center
In December of 2020, Blue Federal Credit Union
completed its new headquarters at the corner of Converse and Pershing in Cheyenne. Well, it’s not so much a ‘corner’ as it is the smooth edge of a roundabout, but anyway. Before Blue FCU built its new campus, the site was at one time a premier shopping destination for Cheyenne. From the 1950s through 2016 it was Cheyenne's Cole Shopping Center.
Local businessman Frank Cole bought the land that would become a Cheyenne gathering place in the 1950s when the corner of Converse and Pershing was the edge of town
. Starting in 1952, three
different Safeway grocery stores called the Cole home over its half-century of existence. A plethora of other stores served the neighborhood too. From the movie theater to Blockbuster; there was the Cole Department Store, the fabric store, the East Branch of the Carnegie Library, and so much more.
As Cheyenne grew and changed, the Shopping Center fell into decline. Stores closed and new ones didn't take their places. The anchor of the area, Safeway, closed for good in 2016 with much of the rest following. In 2018 the buildings were demolished
and the new construction began.
The Cole was so integral to the neighborhood that when we asked on social media for folks’ memories we were flooded with hundreds of responses.
Check out many of those memories below, along with several pictures of the Cole Shopping Center, mostly from near the end in the twenty-teens.