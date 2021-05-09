4-8 Inches Of Snow Possible In Parts Of SE Wyoming

Getty Images

Winter weather which could bring up to 8 inches of snow in some parts of southeast Wyoming is in the forecast for the period between Sunday night and Tuesday, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

As of Sunday morning, a Winter Storm Watch which had already been posted for the I-80 Summit for that time frame was extended to include Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland.

The agency posted this statement on Sunday morning:

''6:30 AM May 9th – Winter Storm Watch remains in effect from Sunday night through Tuesday morning for the South Laramie Range and Foothills including the I-80 Summit and Vedauwoo. Low visibility and slick roadways are expected to make travel difficult at times, especially along Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie. Expecting a sharp cutoff in snowfall totals across Laramie County with western portions of the county received up to 8 inches while farther east towards Pine Bluffs mostly rain is likely."