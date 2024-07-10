27-Year-Old Wyoming Man Killed after Crashing into Semi

A 27-year-old is dead after a crash that occured on July 8th around 10:05 p.m.

Per a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary the crash happened in Park County near Frannie, Wyoming.

Scott Anderson was in a Ford Escape going south on US 310. Just before entering Wyoming, witnesses say the Ford was passing vehicles at a high rate of speed.

Just as the vehicle entered into Wyoming a southbound Peterbilt semi-truck was turning right into business access. The Ford was clocked at 115 MPH two seconds before it struck the back of the semi.

Anderson was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but died from his injuries.

Road conditions were dry and the weather was clear.

WHP did not list any other injuries in the crash.

This is the 20th crash in 2024 where speed was listed as a contributing factor. There have been 49 crashes on Wyoming highways so far this year compared to 69 at the same time last year.

