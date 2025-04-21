25-Year-Old Casper Woman Sent to Federal Prison for a Month after Willfully Failing to File a Tax Return

A 25-year-old Casper woman was sentenced to one month in federal prison, five months of home confinement, and one year of supervised release for the willful failure to file a tax return.

She was also ordered to pay $48,039 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, $4,387 for the costs of prosecution, and a $4,000 fine.

According to Wyoming state law, willful failure to file and pay taxes can result in a year of imprisonment and a fine up to $25,000.

According to court documents, Adriana Terrazas-Pacheco failed to file tax returns for tax years 2017-2022. When she learned she was being investigated, she filed delinquent tax returns, two of which were false because she underreported her true income.

IRS Criminal Investigation conducted the federal tax investigation.

The defendant waived indictment and pleaded guilty on Jan. 14. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on April 17 in Cheyenne.

