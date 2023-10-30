24-Year Old Wyoming Man Killed in Rollover Crash Near Cody

A 24-year old Wyoming man is dead after his pickup rolled over near Cody. The crash happened yesterday at 1:25 AM.

Arlo Averett was driving eastbound on US 14-16-20 near mile marker 77 when his pickup left the roadway. According to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary, the white Dodge first collided with a delineator post and returned to the roadway. As the truck entered back onto the roadway, it began to lose control and ultimately became sideways as it slid off the roadway. The Dodge slid sideways for approximately 150 feet before starting its rollover, where it rolled several times.

Averett was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The Wyoming Highway Patrol listed no other possible contributing factors.

This is the 119th fatal crash this year compared to 112 at the same time last year.

