22-Year-Old Man Arrested for DWUI After Crashing into a Casper Pizza Hut

A 22-year-old man was arrested after crashing into the Pizza Hut on CY Avenue in Casper yesterday.

Law enforcement found the man outside of his SUV uninjured. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash. After conducting a field sobriety test, the man was arrested for driving under the influence.

The penalty for a first time DWUI in Wyoming is jail for up to 6 months and a $750 fine.