22-Year-Old Man Arrested for DWUI After Crashing into a Casper Pizza Hut
A 22-year-old man was arrested after crashing into the Pizza Hut on CY Avenue in Casper yesterday.
Law enforcement found the man outside of his SUV uninjured. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash. After conducting a field sobriety test, the man was arrested for driving under the influence.
The penalty for a first time DWUI in Wyoming is jail for up to 6 months and a $750 fine.
Wyoming Rescue Mission Serves Christmas Dinner
The Mission was a flurry of excitement as dozens of volunteers rushed around making everything perfect for a Christmas meal. Mr. and Mrs. Clause made an appearance, causing a wave of giant smiles as they walked through the dining hall to brighten people's days.