21-Year-Old Man from Spain Jailed for Sexual Harassment in Mammoth Hot Springs

A 21-year-old man from Spain was sentenced to seven days incarceration for simple assault and two years of supervised probation for disorderly conduct. He heard the sentence from U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie Hambrick on August 28.

According to court documents Jose Donaire-Duarte began sexually harassing a victim while leaving a social event in Mammoth Hot Springs in the concession area.

He grabbed the victim around the waist, held her tightly against him and grabbed her buttocks repeatedly.

The victim felt afraid, broke away from Donaire-Duarte and began to run. He pursued the victim, grabbed her by both shoulders, preventing her from running and pulled her close to him again.

Upon arrival at the dormitory where both resided, Donaire-Duarte followed the victim to her room, where he climbed on top of her in bed, with his chest on her chest and his arms on either side of the victim, while repeating the victim’s name.

A third party arrived in the victim’s room, at which point Donaire-Duarte left. The crime was investigated by the National Park Service.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ariel Calmes.

