21 Inches Of Snow, 55 MPH Winds Forecast For SE Wyoming Mountains

A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Snowy Range and Sierra Madre Mountains in southeast Wyoming, with winds of up to 55 miles per hour and as much as 21 inches of snow expected.

That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

Elsewhere in southeast Wyoming, very cold weather continues, with low temps below zero expected the next few nights. Cheyenne could see lows in the minus double digits range by this weekend. The agency posted this statement on its website on Thursday morning:

''A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges until 11 AM Sunday where periods of heavy snow are expected with accumulations of 9 to 21 inches. Winds will gust up to 55 mph producing areas of blowing snow. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the North Snowy Range Foothills, including Arlington and Elk Mountain, until 5 PM today for west winds of 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph. A Winter Weather Advisory is then in effect for the North Snowy Range Foothills from 5 PM today to 8 PM Friday for snow and blowing snow and total snowfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds will gust up to 35 mph. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect north of a Douglas to Sidney line until 11 AM Monday for wind chill temperatures as cold as 30 degrees below zero.''