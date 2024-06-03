Beartrap Summer Festival Heads Down from the Mountain for 2024

Get ready for a foot-stompin’ good time as the Beartrap Summer Festival relocates to Casper’s beautiful Washington Park for its 29th year, August 3-4, 2024! Due to roadwork on Casper Mountain, this year’s festival will bring the mountain vibes straight to town.

Festivalgoers can look forward to a weekend filled with live music from the Hilltop Bank Stage, delicious food vendors, and unique crafts under the Wyoming sky. The stellar lineup boasts a mix of regional and national talent, with Nashville country artist, and musical virtuoso, Jake Clayton headlining Saturday night. Back in the bandshell as Sunday’s headliner is Casper’s own John Kirlin & the High Plains Drifters.

The party doesn’t stop there! Be entertained by a variety of supporting acts including the soulful sounds of the Cory McDaniel Duo, the captivating Americana stylings of Jalan Crossland, the high-energy honky-tonk of Ain’t from Here, and the powerful vocals of Ashley Wineland. Bluegrass fans will love the Blue Canyon Boys, while those seeking something different can groove to the electrifying fusion of Patti Fiasco and the infectious Latin rhythms of Felix y Los Gatos.

Whether you’ve joined us every year in Beartrap Meadow or are just looking for a fun-filled weekend with family and friends, the Beartrap Summer Festival has something for everyone. Tickets are on sale now at beartrapsummerfestival.com.

2024 Lineup:

Saturday 8/3:

10:00am GATES OPEN

11:00am Cory McDaniel Duo

12:30pm Jalan Crossland

2:15pm Ain't From Here

4:00pm Ashley Wineland

5:45pm Jake Clayton

Sunday 8/4:

9:00am GATES OPEN

10:00am: Lander Valley Fire Dept. Pipe Band

11:00am Blue Canyon Boys

12:45pm The Patti Fiasco

2:30pm Felix y Los Gatos

4:15pm John Kirlin and the High Plains Drifters

Important Information:

NO REFUNDS

Kids 12 and under are FREE

Free shuttle service will run from the Casper Rec Center and Beverly Plaza parking lots to the festival gates.

In place of VIP tickets, for the 2024 festival individual Preferred Jefferson St. Parking Passes may be purchased.

Outside alcohol is prohibited within the festival grounds.