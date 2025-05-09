Beartrap Summer Festival to Pause in 2025 — Returning to the Meadows in 2026
After more than two decades of music, memories, and community celebration, the Beartrap Summer Festival will take a purposeful pause in 2025, with plans to return in 2026 to its original home in the Meadows of Casper Mountain.
This decision reflects a commitment to honoring Beartrap's heart and heritage while thoughtfully planning its future. Rather than continuing out of routine, organizers are taking a step back to reconnect with the festival’s roots and bring back an experience that feels both refreshed and deeply familiar.
“We know Beartrap holds a special place in this community,” said Leslie Hill, Townsquare Media Regional Market President Wyoming. “This pause isn’t a goodbye — it’s an investment in doing things correctly. We’re returning to what made Beartrap truly magical.”
Beartrap Summer Festival will return to the Meadows on Casper Mountain in 2026, bringing a renewed spirit, new energy, and the same beloved traditions that have made it a regional favorite for generations.
About Beartrap Summer Festival:
Since its inception, Beartrap has brought live music, artisan vendors, family activities, and community joy to the scenic backdrop of Casper Mountain. A Wyoming tradition, the festival celebrates the intersection of natural beauty, local culture, and live performance.
From the Mouths of Babes: The Kiddos of Beartrap Summer Festival 2021
Gallery Credit: Nick Perkins, Townsquare Media
Bands of Beartrap Summer Festival 2022
Gallery Credit: Bill Schwamle