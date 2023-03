Post-season basketball is here for teams in Classes 3A and 4A with regional tournaments that are from Thursday through Saturday.

Two wins qualify a team for the state tournament next week in Casper. With two losses, a team is eliminated.

Afton, Casper, Mountain View, and Torrington will host the regional tournaments this weekend. This schedule is according to brackets sent to WyoPreps. It is subject to change.

Get our free mobile app

3A EAST REGIONAL – Torrington (High School)

THURSDAY, MARCH 2:

Final Score: Game 1: (NE-2) Newcastle 38 (SE-3) Torrington 25

Final Score: Game 2: (SE-1) Douglas 73 (NE-4) Glenrock 17

Final Score: Game 3: (SE-2) Wheatland 31 (NE-3) Moorcroft 30

Final Score: Game 4: (NE-1) Buffalo 69 (SE-4) Rawlins 35

FRIDAY, MARCH 3:

Game 8: Torrington vs. Glenrock, 9 a.m.

Game 9: Moorcroft vs. Rawlins, 10:30 a.m.

Game 5: Newcastle vs. Douglas, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Wheatland vs. Buffalo, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4:

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 6, 10:30 a.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 5, 9 a.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 6 p.m. – 3rd Place Game (if necessary)

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3 p.m. – Championship Game

3A WEST REGIONAL – Mountain View (High School)

THURSDAY, MARCH 2:

Final Score: Game 1: (NW-1) Powell 46 (SW-4) Lander 30

Final Score: Game 2: (SW-2) Lyman 42 (NW-3) Worland 41

Final Score: Game 3: (SW-1) Pinedale 55 (NW-4) Thermopolis 20

Final Score: Game 4: (SW-3) Mountain View 57 (NW-2) Lovell 42

FRIDAY, MARCH 3:

Game 8: Lander vs. Worland, 9 a.m.

Game 9: Thermopolis vs. Lovell, 10:30 a.m.

Game 5: Powell vs. Lyman, 4 p.m.

Game 6: Pinedale vs. Mountain View, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4:

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 6, 10:30 a.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 5, 9 a.m.

Game 12: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 7 p.m. – 3rd Place Game

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 4 p.m. – Championship Game

4A EAST REGIONAL – Casper (Natrona County HS & Natrona MAC)

THURSDAY, MARCH 2:

Final Score: Game 1: (NE-1) Thunder Basin 68 (SE-4) Cheyenne South 12

Final Score: Game 2: (SE-2) Cheyenne Central 39 (NE-3) Sheridan 38

Final Score: Game 3: (SE-3) Laramie 63 (NE-2) Campbell County 51

Final Score: Game 4: (SE-1) Cheyenne East 40 (NE-4) Natrona County 34

FRIDAY, MARCH 3:

Game 5: Cheyenne South vs. Sheridan, 9 a.m.

Game 6: Campbell County vs. Natrona County, noon

Game 7: Thunder Basin vs. Cheyenne Central, 3:30 p.m.

Game 8: Laramie vs. Cheyenne East, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4:

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8, 9 a.m. (MAC)

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7, 9 a.m. (NCHS)

Game 11: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 12:30 p.m. – 3rd Place Game (MAC)

Game 12: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 12:30 p.m. – Championship Game (NCHS)

4A WEST REGIONAL – Afton (Star Valley High School & Middle School)

THURSDAY, MARCH 2:

Final Score: Game 1: (SW-1) Green River 55 (NW-4) Riverton 35

Final Score: Game 2: (NW-2) Rock Springs 53 (SW-3) Evanston 39

Final Score: Game 3: (NW-1) Cody 65 (SW-4) Jackson 6

Final Score: Game 4:(NW-3) Kelly Walsh 42 (SW-2) Star Valley 37

FRIDAY, MARCH 3:

Game 8: Riverton vs. Evanston, 9 a.m.

Game 9: Jackson vs. Star Valley, 10:30 a.m.

Game 5: Green River vs. Rock Springs, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Cody vs. Kelly Walsh, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4:

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 6, 9 a.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 5, 10:30 a.m.

Game 11: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 3 p.m. – 3rd Place Game (at SVMS)

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3 p.m. – Championship Game