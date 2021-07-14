2021 Central Wyoming Rodeo Bull Riding-Tuesday [VIDEO]

The Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo re-started on Tuesday in Casper after taking a year off due to the pandemic. Despite the rain and mud, the show went on and in the bull riding event, there were two qualified rides as Jordan Spears of Redding, California turned in an 89.5 and Trey Benton III had an 84. One of the top bull riders in the world, Boudreaux Campbell from Texas had a no score and he was very close to a qualified ride.

The mud made those dismounts interesting to watch for the fans but the cowboys once again gave it 100%. Here's a short video of the bull riding from Tuesday night. Enjoy!

