Clayton Savage Wins Steamboat Springs Bull Riding Event

Bull rider Clayton Savage won the national high school championship in 2005. Eighteen years and three appearances in the National Finals Rodeo later he can still compete with the best in the business. The Casper, WY native spun for first at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series last weekend. Savage put 91 points in the books and collected a $3,846 paycheck. The Savages now reside in Banner, Wyoming and Clayton joined us today to talk about the re-ride he got on in Steamboat. It was a Rocky Mountain Rodeo bull the company based near Jay Em, WY had yet to name. He is now fittingly dubbed 'Flankenstein.' It was a ride suitable for framing.

