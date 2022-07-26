Ky Hamilton Posts 92.5 Bull Ride at Cheyenne Frontier Days

Ky Hamilton is no stranger to Cheyenne Frontier Days; in fact he is the defending champion the bull riding and won Monday's quarterfinal round with an 92.5. That's the highest score so far through 3 performances and the Australian has battled a multitude of injuries. Yet, he is 13th in the world standings for the PRCA but bull riders are a special breed. He was aboard Fire Ant from the Smith Pro Rodeo Company and made the best of the opportunity

