2020 ‘Scoop the Poop’ Photo Contest Winner

The votes are in, and now it is time to crown our winning pooch. Meet Cupid, winner of the 2020 'Scoop the Poop' Photo Contest!

Cupid is now the official 2020 spokesdog for the City’s “Scoop The Poop” campaign. This lucky canine will receive treats and supplies from K&M Pet Products (valued at over $200 ) and two weekend passes to the 2020 Beartrap Summer Festival. (where dogs are always welcome).

The competition was fierce this year with over 300 dogs pawing for the chance at stardom. We would like to extend a BIG thank you to all the pooches entered, their owners, and all the voters!

Don't forget to Scoop the Poop - Everybody’s Doing It!