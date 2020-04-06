Enter Your Dog to be Casper’s 2020 ‘Scoop the Poop’ Mascot [PHOTO CONTEST]
Since you’re probably spending more time with your dog lately - the City Of Casper would like to remind you there’s never been a better time to remember to Scoop The Poop!
Dog poop that hasn’t been picked up can be washed into storm drains, nearby waterways – and can be a major source of bacteria and parasites. (Plus, it’s really not fun to step in.) We’re teaming up with the City Of Casper to get this important message across – whether you walk your dog on public streets or let it roam your backyard – always remember to scoop the poop!
We need your help finding the official 2020 spokesdog for the City’s “Scoop The Poop” campaign – this lucky canine will receive treats and supplies from K&M Pet Products (valued at over $200 )and two weekend passes to the 2020 Beartrap Summer Festival. (where dogs are always welcome)
Just upload your dog’s photo by April 15th – all entries get posted here for a public vote at noon April 20th through April 26th , with the winning pooch announced on April 27 th.
Go ahead – make your dog famous, and help spread the word – “Scoop the Poop, Everybody’s Doing It!”