2020 All-State Wrestling Honors Released
The Wyoming Coaches Association has unveiled its list of wrestlers who received All-State honors on the mat for 2020.
Wrestlers that finish in the top two in each weight class earn All-State awards, according to WCA guidelines.
Congrats to five young men who earned All-State all four years of their high school wrestling career. They are Dawson Schramm from Kemmerer, Moorcroft's Rowdy Pfeil and Parker Seeley, Cody Pinkerton of Douglas, and Jace Palmer from Kelly Walsh!
Wrestlers are listed by school and then alphabetically.
CLASS 2A:
Kaleb Fila – Big Piney (All-State in 2019)
Wes Teichert – Cokeville
Cael Thompson – Cokeville
Dustin Simmons – Glenrock
Felipe Gaytan – Greybull/Riverside
Joseph Kennah – Hulett
Dawson Schramm – Kemmerer (4-time All-State)
Connor Vickrey – Kemmerer
Quinton Hecker – Lovell
Asher Nicholson – Lovell
Coy Trainor – Lovell
Colton Coffman – Lusk
Emery Bemis – Lusk
Hunter Garoutte – Moorcroft
Rowdy Pfeil – Moorcroft (4-time All-State)
Parker Schlater – Moorcroft (All-State in 2018 & 2019)
Parker Seeley – Moorcroft (4-time All-State)
Tryston Truempler – Shoshoni (All-State in 2019)
Will Baker – Southeast
Brock Blevins – Southeast (All-State in 2019)
Tate Carson – Southeast (All-State in 2019)
Logan Cole – Thermopolis (All-State in 2019)
Roedy Farrell – Thermopolis
Riley Shaffer – Thermopolis
Kyle Breen – Tongue River
Colton Befus – Wind River
KC Gibson – Wind River
Preston Seamands – Wright (All-State in 2017 & 2019)
CLASS 3A:
Hunter Pope – Buffalo
Clay Reiner – Buffalo
Ben Banville – Burns/Pine Bluffs
Charlie Beaudrie – Cody (All-State in 2018 & 2019)
Zain Fitzgerald – Cody
Lane Ewing – Douglas
Cody Pinkerton – Douglas (4-time All-State)
Jack Sweeney – Lander (All-State in 2019)
Sefton Douglas – Lyman (All-State in 2019)
Hagen Lamoreaux – Lyman (All-State in 2017)
Kale Corley – Newcastle/Upton (All-State in 2018)
Colton Gehlhausen – Pinedale
Cody Phelps – Pinedale (All-State in 2019)
Bo Dearcorn – Powell (All-State in 2019)
Seth Horton – Powell
Colt Nicholson – Powell
Carson Olsen – Powell
Ridge Briggs – Riverton (All-State in 2017 & 2019)
Brayden Andrews – Star Valley (All-State in 2019)
Trent Clark – Star Valley (All-State in 2018 & 2019)
Winston Green – Star Valley
Jacob Guild – Star Valley
Parker Merritt – Star Valley (All-State in 2019)
Waylond Nelson – Star Valley
David Walker – Star Valley
Seth DeWitt – Wheatland
Luke Goncalves – Worland (All-State in 2018 & 2019)
Anthony Martinez – Worland
CLASS 4A:
Colt Welsh – Campbell County
Jackson Hesford – Cheyenne East (All-State in 2019)
Amos Solano – Cheyenne East (All-State in 2018 & 2019)
Landon Trujillo – Cheyenne East
Bradley Whitright – Cheyenne East
Rigden Wagstaff – Evanston
Thomas Dalton – Green River
Kade Flores – Green River
Kaden Lloyd – Green River
Dominic Martinez – Green River (All-State in 2018 & 2019)
Clayson Mele – Green River (All-State in 2019)
Payton Tucker – Green River (All-State in 2018 & 2019)
Kevin Anderson – Kelly Walsh
Analu Benabise – Kelly Walsh (All-State in 2018 & 2019)
Phoenix Buske – Kelly Walsh (All-State in 2019)
Sam Henderson – Kelly Walsh
Noah Hone – Kelly Walsh
Kole Kraus – Kelly Walsh
Jace Palmer – Kelly Walsh (4-time All-State)
Vincent Genatone – Natrona County
Cyruss Meeks – Natrona County
Kaden Wilcox – Natrona County
AJ Kelly – Rock Springs
Hayden Crow – Sheridan (All-State in 2019)
Hunter Goodwin – Sheridan (All-State in 2019)
Reese Osborne – Sheridan (All-State in 2018 & 2019)
Warren Carr – Thunder Basin (All-State in 2018 & 2019)
Dalton McInerney – Thunder Basin (All-State in 2019)