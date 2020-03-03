2020 All-State Wrestling Honors Released

The Wyoming Coaches Association has unveiled its list of wrestlers who received All-State honors on the mat for 2020.

Wrestlers that finish in the top two in each weight class earn All-State awards, according to WCA guidelines.

Congrats to five young men who earned All-State all four years of their high school wrestling career. They are Dawson Schramm from Kemmerer, Moorcroft's Rowdy Pfeil and Parker Seeley, Cody Pinkerton of Douglas, and Jace Palmer from Kelly Walsh!

Wrestlers are listed by school and then alphabetically.

CLASS 2A:

Kaleb Fila – Big Piney (All-State in 2019)

Wes Teichert – Cokeville

Cael Thompson – Cokeville

Dustin Simmons – Glenrock

Felipe Gaytan – Greybull/Riverside

Joseph Kennah – Hulett

Dawson Schramm – Kemmerer (4-time All-State)

Connor Vickrey – Kemmerer

Quinton Hecker – Lovell

Asher Nicholson – Lovell

Coy Trainor – Lovell

Colton Coffman – Lusk

Emery Bemis – Lusk

Hunter Garoutte – Moorcroft

Rowdy Pfeil – Moorcroft (4-time All-State)

Parker Schlater – Moorcroft (All-State in 2018 & 2019)

Parker Seeley – Moorcroft (4-time All-State)

Tryston Truempler – Shoshoni (All-State in 2019)

Will Baker – Southeast

Brock Blevins – Southeast (All-State in 2019)

Tate Carson – Southeast (All-State in 2019)

Logan Cole – Thermopolis (All-State in 2019)

Roedy Farrell – Thermopolis

Riley Shaffer – Thermopolis

Kyle Breen – Tongue River

Colton Befus – Wind River

KC Gibson – Wind River

Preston Seamands – Wright (All-State in 2017 & 2019)

CLASS 3A:

Hunter Pope – Buffalo

Clay Reiner – Buffalo

Ben Banville – Burns/Pine Bluffs

Charlie Beaudrie – Cody (All-State in 2018 & 2019)

Zain Fitzgerald – Cody

Lane Ewing – Douglas

Cody Pinkerton – Douglas (4-time All-State)

Jack Sweeney – Lander (All-State in 2019)

Sefton Douglas – Lyman (All-State in 2019)

Hagen Lamoreaux – Lyman (All-State in 2017)

Kale Corley – Newcastle/Upton (All-State in 2018)

Colton Gehlhausen – Pinedale

Cody Phelps – Pinedale (All-State in 2019)

Bo Dearcorn – Powell (All-State in 2019)

Seth Horton – Powell

Colt Nicholson – Powell

Carson Olsen – Powell

Ridge Briggs – Riverton (All-State in 2017 & 2019)

Brayden Andrews – Star Valley (All-State in 2019)

Trent Clark – Star Valley (All-State in 2018 & 2019)

Winston Green – Star Valley

Jacob Guild – Star Valley

Parker Merritt – Star Valley (All-State in 2019)

Waylond Nelson – Star Valley

David Walker – Star Valley

Seth DeWitt – Wheatland

Luke Goncalves – Worland (All-State in 2018 & 2019)

Anthony Martinez – Worland

CLASS 4A:

Colt Welsh – Campbell County

Jackson Hesford – Cheyenne East (All-State in 2019)

Amos Solano – Cheyenne East (All-State in 2018 & 2019)

Landon Trujillo – Cheyenne East

Bradley Whitright – Cheyenne East

Rigden Wagstaff – Evanston

Thomas Dalton – Green River

Kade Flores – Green River

Kaden Lloyd – Green River

Dominic Martinez – Green River (All-State in 2018 & 2019)

Clayson Mele – Green River (All-State in 2019)

Payton Tucker – Green River (All-State in 2018 & 2019)

Kevin Anderson – Kelly Walsh

Analu Benabise – Kelly Walsh (All-State in 2018 & 2019)

Phoenix Buske – Kelly Walsh (All-State in 2019)

Sam Henderson – Kelly Walsh

Noah Hone – Kelly Walsh

Kole Kraus – Kelly Walsh

Jace Palmer – Kelly Walsh (4-time All-State)

Vincent Genatone – Natrona County

Cyruss Meeks – Natrona County

Kaden Wilcox – Natrona County

AJ Kelly – Rock Springs

Hayden Crow – Sheridan (All-State in 2019)

Hunter Goodwin – Sheridan (All-State in 2019)

Reese Osborne – Sheridan (All-State in 2018 & 2019)

Warren Carr – Thunder Basin (All-State in 2018 & 2019)

Dalton McInerney – Thunder Basin (All-State in 2019)