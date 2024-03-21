200 Tattoo Artists Coming to Ford Center for First-Ever Casper Ink Masters Expo

Ink Master has announced the first ever Casper Ink Masters Tattoo Expo coming to the Ford Center from May 17th to the 19th.

Live tattooing will be happening all weekend by over 100 award winning tattoo artists.

There's going to be a wide variety of artists and all different styles of tattooing from realistic to traditional, or black and gray to color.

The announcement says there will be up to $1,200 in free tattoo giveaways through the weekend.

Tickets will be available at the door only. Get there before 5pm on Friday for a $5 discount on any pass (day or weekend).

Casper Ink Masters Tattoo Expo Schedule

Friday, May 17: 1:00pm – 11:00pm = $25 ($5 off before 5pm)

Saturday, May 18: 11:00am – 11:00pm = $25

Sunday, May 19: 11:00am – 9:00pm = $25

3-day weekend pass = $40

Admission gets you automatically put into a raffle. They'll be giving out two free tattoos every day.

Winners must be 18 with a valid ID to get a tattoo, but all ages are welcome to attent (children must be accompanied by an adult).

