20-Year-Old Killed, 3 Flown to Hospital After Crash Near Riverton

A 20-year-old Fort Washakie woman was killed and three others, including a baby and 2-year-old, injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Riverton earlier this month, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Nov. 2 around 5:20 p.m. near milepost 11 on Wyoming 132.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says 23-year-old Wyoming resident Royce Perry may have been asleep at the wheel when he failed to negotiate a curve and rolled his pickup multiple times.

"All four occupants in the vehicle were totally ejected," said Beck. "The rear seat of the pickup was locked in the folded position and the 2-year-old occupant is believed to have been standing in the rear seat area at the time of the crash. The infant was in a car seat but not attached to the vehicle."

Beck says Perry was flown by helicopter to Wyoming Medical Center and the children were flown out of state for treatment. The front seat passenger, Laney Benally, died at the scene.

Benally is the 117th person to die on Wyoming's highways this year.