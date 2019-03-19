2 Wyoming Teens Dead Following Rollover Crash Near Thermopolis

Two Thermopolis teens are dead following a rollover crash which occurred on U.S. 20 early Tuesday morning.

The driver, 17-year-old Kable Schroeder, and passenger, 17-year-old Rylee Douglas, were identified as the victims in a statement from Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck.

Beck says state troopers were dispatched to the area of milepost 128 south of Thermopolis at roughly 1:10 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle rollover.

A 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt had been southbound on U.S. 20 when the vehicle failed to negotiate a lefthand curve in the highway and left the highway to the right. The Cobalt went through a guardrail and down a steep embankment before coming to rest on the railroad tracks below.

Schroeder, who was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, was taken to Hot Springs Memorial Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Douglas was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Speed is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

The teens are the 32nd and 33rd people to die on Wyoming highways in 2019. By this time last year, 16 highway deaths had been reported in the state compared with 19 in 2017 and 10 in 2016 to date.