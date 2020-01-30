2 Die After Their Car Collides With a School Bus in Montana

Two people were killed after the car they were in collided with a school bus on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation in southeastern Montana.

No one on the bus was seriously injured.

Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton says the crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. on snowy U.S. Highway 212 between Lame Deer and Ashland.

The victims were adults from Montana, but their names were being withheld until family members could be notified.

The bus driver, a bus monitor and a student were taken for medical treatment but Fulton told The Billings Gazette his understanding was that it was precautionary.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the bus was from Busby.