2 Die After Their Car Collides With a School Bus in Montana
Two people were killed after the car they were in collided with a school bus on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation in southeastern Montana.
No one on the bus was seriously injured.
Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton says the crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. on snowy U.S. Highway 212 between Lame Deer and Ashland.
The victims were adults from Montana, but their names were being withheld until family members could be notified.
The bus driver, a bus monitor and a student were taken for medical treatment but Fulton told The Billings Gazette his understanding was that it was precautionary.
The Montana Highway Patrol says the bus was from Busby.
