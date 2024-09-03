With the current temps being in the upper 80s and low 90s, it is hard to believe that colder temperatures are right around the corner. It is predicted that some places in Wyoming could be seeing their first frost in the next few weeks.

Summer is almost over and autumn is upon us and that means the brutal heat will finally subside and cooler days will become the norm. Say goodbye to shorts and tank tops, and say hello to jeans and sweatshirts.

ALMANAC has recently posted the predictions for the first frost dates for fall 2024 in Wyoming. Below is a list of predictions for popular Wyoming cities. See the full list of every town and city in Wyoming here.

First Frost Dates of Fall 2024 Predicted for Wyoming