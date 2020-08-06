16-Year-Old Boy Killed in Crash North of Cheyenne

A 16-year-old Cheyenne boy was killed after his car rear-ended a utility vehicle north of Cheyenne Wednesday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. in the 1900 block of Telephone Road.

Laramie County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Mark Slovik says the teen, whose name isn't being released per the family's request, was headed north when he crested the top of a hill and struck the rear of a utility vehicle that was also headed north.

Slovik says the teen was buckled up, but died at the scene. The driver of the utility vehicle, 48-year-old Cheyenne resident Matthew Hass, was also buckled up and was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Slovik says speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

