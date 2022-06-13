Wyoming Teen Killed in Rollover Crash

A Wyoming teen is dead after rolling his car west of Wheatland, authorities say.

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, June 9, near milepost 42.5 on Palmer Canyon Road.

According to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Richard Wardell was headed east when he lost control of his Ford Taurus, went off the road, became airborne, and overturned.

Wardell was not wearing his seat belt and died from his injuries.

Speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.