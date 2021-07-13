Still No Arrest in Fatal Shooting of 14-Year-Old Cheyenne Boy

Cheyenne Police Department

Cheyenne police are still trying to determine who shot and killed a 14-year-old Cheyenne boy at a home on the city's east side last week.

Officers were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Taft Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday, July 5, and arrived to find the teen, who police have yet to identify, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Lt. Rob Dafoe says "there were definitely a number of people in the area" when the shooting occurred, but "nobody else was injured."

Get our free mobile app

"The entire Detective Bureau has been working diligently, around-the-clock since the homicide occurred," said Dafoe. "We will not stop until the shooter is apprehended and arrested."

"There is a specific process that must be followed to ensure the investigation is not compromised," he added. "We must be sensitive to the family and other details surrounding an incident like this."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Fernandez at (307) 633-6638.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS or by visiting silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.

READ MORE:

Popular Child Stars From Every Year

Below, Stacker sifted through movie databases, film histories, celebrity biographies and digital archives to compile this list of popular pint-sized actors from 1919 through 2021.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.
Filed Under: 1500 block of Taft Avenue, cheyenne police department, crime, fatal shooting, Homicide, still no arrest, teen killed
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top