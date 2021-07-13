Still No Arrest in Fatal Shooting of 14-Year-Old Cheyenne Boy

Cheyenne police are still trying to determine who shot and killed a 14-year-old Cheyenne boy at a home on the city's east side last week.

Officers were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Taft Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday, July 5, and arrived to find the teen, who police have yet to identify, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Lt. Rob Dafoe says "there were definitely a number of people in the area" when the shooting occurred, but "nobody else was injured."

"The entire Detective Bureau has been working diligently, around-the-clock since the homicide occurred," said Dafoe. "We will not stop until the shooter is apprehended and arrested."

"There is a specific process that must be followed to ensure the investigation is not compromised," he added. "We must be sensitive to the family and other details surrounding an incident like this."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Fernandez at (307) 633-6638.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS or by visiting silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.

