A 14-year-old Wyoming boy is dead and two others were hurt after authorities say a driver intentionally tried to turn a pickup truck at a high rate of speed, resulting in a rollover crash in Gillette earlier this month.

Daniel Ahlers, 14, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was partially ejected as the vehicle rolled. He died at the scene, according to a crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, June 6. A Dodge Ram had been headed northeast on Burma Avenue before turning north onto Metz Drive.

The driver of the pickup intentionally took that turn at a high rate of speed, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, and the Dodge lost traction on the roadway.

After exiting the roadway to the right, the Dodge rolled over onto its roof. Ahlers had been sitting in the back seat on the driver's side.

The crash report did not detail the extent of the injuries to the two who were hurt. Three others inside the vehicle at the time were not injured.

The roadway was dry and weather was clear at the time.

Speed is listed as the single possible contributing factor in the wreck.