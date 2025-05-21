14 Properties Donate 696 Room Nights for College National Finals Rodeo in Casper

The premier event for college rodeo athletes, the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) is returning to Casper in June, with 14 hotels generously donating 58 rooms and 696 room nights for this year’s event, for a total value of $156,156.

“Year after year, our lodging partners continue to show their commitment to college rodeo in Casper,” said Annette Pitts, CEO for Visit Casper. “CNFR is a community tradition and we’re looking forward to welcoming rodeo athletes, their families and spectators to Casper.”

Rooms have been donated by AmericInn by Wyndham, Best Western Downtown, Candlewood Suites, Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo, Comfort Inn, Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn, Hilton Garden Inn, Holiday Inn East, Quality Inn, Ramkota Hotel, Residence Inn by Marriott, Sleep Inn and Super 8 West.

Each year during CNFR – which is set for June 15-21, 2025 – Casper and Natrona County welcome the top 400 college athletes from 100+ colleges to the Ford Wyoming Center. The athletes compete in the following events: bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping and goat tying. Individual champions will be crowned, while the top men’s and women’s teams will also be awarded championship titles.

And while rodeo performances are the main event, there are several happenings throughout Casper during CNFR week, including:

Western Fest at David Street Station (June 15)

25 vendors at the Ford Wyoming Center

The Mercantile, a trade show at the new WYO Sports Ranch (June 17-21)

Cinch Style Show at Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center (June 21)

Special Olympics Rodeo at Ford Wyoming Center (June 21)

For tickets or more information about CNFR, visit CNFR.com; tickets are available at FordWyomingCenter.com.

