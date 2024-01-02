12-Year-Old Wyomingite Killed, 5 Injured in Collision Near Manville

A twelve-year-old Wyoming child is dead after a two-car collission in Niobrara County near Manville.

The crash happened on Dec. 29 at 8:36 a.m. near milepost 21. This per a Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary crash summary:

A Tesla Model Y was headed west while a Ram 3500 headed east. The Tesla steered to the right of the roadway and then overcorrected left, crossing both lanes of traffic before steering sharply to the right. The driver of the Ram braked hard and steered left to try to avoid a crash, but hit the rear driver-side door of the Tesla, causing it to spin counter-clockwise as it exited the north edge of the roadway.

The decedent was wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash but died from their injuries.

Road conditions were clear. The WHP did not list any possible contributing factors.

The juvenile is the 143 person listed as a fatality on Wyoming roadways in 2023, compared to 134 in 2022 and 111 in 2021.

