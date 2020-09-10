1 Killed, 1 Injured in Snowy Head-On Crash Near Rock Springs

A man was killed and another person injured in a head-on collision north of Rock Springs late Tuesday morning.

It happened around 11:53 a.m. near milepost 17 on U.S. 191.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a pickup was headed south when the driver lost control due to winter road conditions, went into the northbound lane and collided head-on with an SUV.

The crash claimed the life of 71-year-old Missouri resident Brian Richardson.

Another person was reportedly injured in the crash, but the patrol did not identify them or elaborate on the extent of their injuries.

