1 Killed, 1 Injured in Snowy Head-On Crash Near Rock Springs

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

A man was killed and another person injured in a head-on collision north of Rock Springs late Tuesday morning.

It happened around 11:53 a.m. near milepost 17 on U.S. 191.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a pickup was headed south when the driver lost control due to winter road conditions, went into the northbound lane and collided head-on with an SUV.

The crash claimed the life of 71-year-old Missouri resident Brian Richardson.

Another person was reportedly injured in the crash, but the patrol did not identify them or elaborate on the extent of their injuries.

Filed Under: blizzard, Brian Richardson, Fatal Crash, Frost, head-on collision, ICE, Rock Springs, slush, Snow, Sweetwater County, U.S. 191, winter road conditions, Wyoming Highway Patrol
