One person was killed and another injured when an SUV crashed into a broken down semi near La Grange Tuesday evening, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. near milepost 62.1 on U.S. 85, about 50 miles northeast of Cheyenne.

The patrol says the SUV was headed south when it struck the passenger side trailer axle of the semi, which was disabled in the lane of travel, causing the SUV to go off the highway and roll.

Get our free mobile app

The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Colorado resident Joanna Schug, an unbuckled occupant in the SUV. It's unknown whether Schug was driving or a passenger.

Another person was also reportedly injured in the crash, but the patrol didn't say to what extent.

Contributing factors are still under investigation, but the patrol says it was clear and the highway was dry at the time of the crash.

This is the 32nd fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2022 compared to 38 in 2021, 31 in 2020, 64 in 2019, and 38 in 2018 to date.