Wisconsin Man Convicted Of Killing 6 With SUV In Christmas Parade

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Wisconsin man of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade last year.

Darrell Brooks was found guilty Wednesday of all 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

He drove into the parade in Waukesha on Nov. 21 after fleeing a domestic disturbance with an ex-girlfriend.

Brooks dismissed his public defenders days before his trial began in early October and defended himself throughout the proceedings.

He was removed from the courtroom at times for his erratic outbursts and confrontational exchanges with the judge.