Wyoming Man Killed After Crashing UTV While Moving Cattle

A Fort Laramie man is dead after crashing his UTV west of town, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the crash happened around 8:46 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 18, near mile marker 29.5 on U.S. Highway 26.

Beck says 84-year-old Maurice E. Jepson was helping move cattle in the area and was headed west on the Service Road that runs parallel to the railroad tracks when he failed to notice a mound of gravel on the roadway and hit it, overturning his UTV.

Jepson was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.

Beck says the roadway was covered in snow at the time of the crash.

Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the fifth fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023 compared to one in 2022, eight in 2021, two in 2020, and seven in 2019 to date.