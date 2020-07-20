A Nevada resident died last week after a rollover crash near Jackson, and state troopers are investigating driver inattention as a possible contributing factor.

Trehy Sostillio, 39, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck, according to a crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Sostillio had been driving a Ram pickup eastbound on Highway 22 shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday. Witnesses told troopers that near milepost 1, the Ram momentarily entered the westbound lane of travel before Sostillio overcorrected back to the right.

That caused the Ram to veer across the eastbound lane, exit the south shoulder of the highway and vault off a five-foot cliff.

The pickup landed on its wheels before rolling through a hayfield and into an irrigation ditch.

Weather was clear and the road surface was dry at the time of the crash.

Driver inattention is listed as the only possible contributing factor under investigation.