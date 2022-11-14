Weld County Files Charges Against Cops, Woman In Train Collision

Two police officers from towns in Weld County are facing felony charges in connection with a September incident in which a woman was hit by a train while restrained in a police car.

That's according to a news release from the Weld County District Attorney's office.

The Platteville Police car was parked on railroad tracks in Platteville at the time of the collision, according to the Platteville Police Department. Yareni Rios-Gonzalez was restrained in the vehicle after allegedly pointing a gun at a victim in a road rage confrontation.

Rios-Gonzalez was seriously injured in the incident, including suffering broken ribs, head injuries, and other extensive bodily damage. She did survive, however.

She has been charged with Felony Menacing in connection with the road rage incident, according to the release.

The release says Officer Jordan Steinke of the Fort Lupton Police Department is facing felony charges of Criminal Attempt to Commit Manslaughter and Second Degree Assault as well as misdemeanor charges of Reckless Endangerment.

Officer Pablo Vazquez of the Platteville Police Department is facing five counts of Reckless Endangerment as well as some traffic charges.

None of the three against whom the charges were filed was arrested.