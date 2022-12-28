1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Collision Near Rock Springs

A Wyoming woman, 63, is dead after a head-on collision near Rock Springs, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at milepost 103 in Sweetwater County.

According to the crash summary, a Cadillac Escalade was reported as a wrong-way driver westbound on I-80 in the eastbound lanes.

The Cadillac collided head-on with an eastbound Jeep Cherokee.

Seat belts were in use, the road conditions were clear and dry.

This is the 130th fatality on Wyoming highways in 2022 compared to 111 at this time last year, 128 in 2020, and 147 in 2019.

