YMCA And Special Olympics Wyoming Partner to Teach Children How to Ride Bikes

The YMCA of Natrona County and Special Olympics Wyoming are partnering up to offer children of Natrona County the opportunity to learn how to ride a bike.

"The YMCA has partnered with Special Olympics Wyoming on creating an inclusive program to introduce every child to riding bikes," an event invitation said. "All Kids Bike will inspire kids to have a passion for riding on two wheels. We teach balance before pedaling in 5 sessions to help grow a child's confidence and coordination. The liught weight Strider Bike will introduce your child to the freedom of riding through a natural progression."

The classes are open to all children, aged 2-5 years old. Classes will take place from January 11 through February 8 and will take place every Tuesday, from 10-11am. Registration for these classes is open until January 9 and the cost is $30 for Y members, $50 for non-members.

Additionally, upon completion of the program, children will be provided with Strider Bikes that they are able to keep and take home.

"I think this program benefits families who may not have the time or ability to teach their kids how to ride a bike,' said Risa Phillips, the Senior Membership Director of the YMCA. "But even if a family does have that time or ability, this curriculum is designed to teach skills in a way that parents might not be aware of. Special Olympics Wyoming is providing a Strider Bike to all participants who complete the program, so this is a great opportunity for families who might need a little extra help in that area."

This class is more than just putting a child on a bike with training wheels, giving them a little push, and hoping for the best outcome. It's based on actual curriculum that will teach lifelong skills.

"All Kids Bike gives kids and families in our community the opportunity to learn a new skill, make new friends, and find a lifelong passion for bike riding.," Phillips said.

For many of us, we still have the memory of our father or mother or an older sibling teaching us how to ride a bike. It was a long process but the result was more than worth it. Learning to ride a bike was more than just picking up a new hobby. It taught us about life; namely that, if we fall, we should always get back up.

And once we learned how to ride a bike, the world was ours for the taking. We could ride how we wanted, go where we wanted, and be who we wanted. We could be Batman, racing towards Gotham City to stop The Joker. We could be a Power Ranger, using our bike to form part of the Megazord. We could spend hour after hour on Saturday afternoons going on adventures in our own imagination. That's the power that riding a bike has. And that's why the Y and Special Olympics Wyoming are giving this opportunity to children throughout Natrona County.

For more information, or to register, visit the YMCA website.

Hiyo Silver, Awayyyy.